The era of “photoshop” by voice: Google integrates Gemini for image editing

Google’s proprietary image viewing and editing tool has received another major update that makes photo processing much easier. Now users can “photoshop” photos using only voice commands, without having to manually drag sliders or work with the cursor.

The new feature, which utilizes the power of Gemini‘s neural network, is activated by pressing the on-screen “Help me edit” button. Thanks to this integration, the artificial intelligence understands both simple requests, such as “Make the photo better”, and complex, complex commands, such as “Remove highlights, brighten the photo and add clouds to the sky”.

AI editing is almost instantaneous. The final version of the processed photo is displayed on the smartphone screen, offering the user additional options for more fine-tuning or styling.

This innovation, which was previously exclusive to the flagship Pixel 10 smartphones, is now being actively rolled out to all compatible Android gadgets within the US. There is no information yet on the timeline for the feature’s arrival in other parts of the world.

The integration of Gemini into the image editor marks an important step by Google towards democratizing complex editing tools, making them accessible to a wide range of users through simple conversational language.