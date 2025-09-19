Huawei Watch GT 6 is officially unveiled

On September 19, Huawei held a large-scale presentation in Paris, where it presented several new products at once. Under the slogan of the new concept “Wind Energy” the brand showed smart watches Watch GT 6, Ultimate 2 and D2, smartphones of the nova 14 series, wireless headphones FreeBuds 7i and tablets MatePad 12 X.

The company paid special attention to the development of the line of wearable devices. The new Huawei Watch GT 6 has a significantly optimized battery, thanks to which it can work without recharging for up to 21 days. In addition, the watch now has the ability to accurately track geolocation during outdoor training – an important option for runners, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

Another key change is the updated Huawei TruSense health monitoring technology. It provides more accurate tracking of body metrics and helps users take better control of their health.

The model also offers more than 100 workout modes, and for four of the most popular outdoor activities – cycling, cross running, golf and skiing – the manufacturer has added advanced tracking capabilities.