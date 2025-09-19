“The Witcher” returns: Netflix announced a fourth season and a standalone movie about “Rats”

Fans of The Witcher series finally got some long-awaited news. Last week, Netflix released the first teaser of the fourth season, and also announced the premiere date – October 30. Along with the new episodes, the spin-off “The Rats : A Witcher Tale “, whose fate remained unknown for a long time, will be released.

Earlier the project was considered as a mini-series, but now it will be released in the format of a separate special episode, the duration of comparable to a full-length movie. According to the Redanian Intelligence portal, during 2024, various options were considered on how to use the already filmed material, and as a result Netflix chose the format of a standalone movie.

So far, the only official plot description for “Rats” is pretty succinct: six young thieves plan the biggest heist of their careers, challenging the kingdom’s most dangerous criminal organization.

The movie was directed by Meirzi Almas, known for her work on the popular Netflix series “The Sandman” and “Shadow and Bone”. The screenplay was written by Hayley Hall. “The Witcher” showrunner Lauren Hissrich and executive producer Tomek Baginski are in charge of production, adding confidence to the quality of the project.