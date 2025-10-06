The world is gearing up for flying cars: the future is near

The dream of a car capable of driving on a highway and rising into the sky has been a symbol of futurism for decades. In 2025, several projects have brought this idea closer to reality, with production and pre-production models that meet the requirements of traffic laws, fit in a garage and change driving mode in just a few minutes.

PAL-V Liberty (Netherlands)

PAL-V Liberty is the world’s first gyroplane authorized for operation on public roads. Unlike a helicopter, its rotor is rotated by the oncoming air flow, creating lift force without a separate drive. On the highway, the vehicle develops up to 160 km/h, in the air – about 180 km/h. The folding propeller and three-wheel configuration allow the vehicle to be easily parked in a standard garage.

Two 400 hp Rotax engines provide a range of approximately 1,300 km on the ground and up to 500 km in the air. A short runway is required for takeoff and landing takes only about 30 meters. The Sport Edition starts at $399,000, the Pioneer Edition at $599,000.

Alef Model A (USA)

The Alef Model A was the first electric-powered, vertical takeoff vehicle to receive a special FAA airworthiness certificate. It is capable of traveling about 200 miles on the road and 110 miles in flight. Thanks to its compact size, it can be left in a regular parking lot.

Highway speeds are limited to 25 miles per hour due to classification as a low-speed vehicle. Airborne specs have yet to be fully disclosed. The company expects to begin deliveries by the end of 2025, with an estimated price tag of around $300,000.

Klein Vision AirCar (Slovakia)

AirCar transforms into an airplane in less than two minutes: the wings and tail are folded thanks to special mechanics. On the ground, the car accelerates up to 200 km/h, in the air – up to 249 km/h, with a range of approximately 1,000 km. The model is certified for Europe and has undergone more than 170 hours of testing, including hundreds of takeoffs and landings.

The 280-340 hp V6 engine combined with modern control systems and reliable build mechanisms ensure consistent performance. The price is estimated from 800,000 to 1,000,000 dollars.

Samson Sky Switchblade (USA)

Switchblade is a three-wheeled sports car with automatic wing release in three minutes. On the highway it reaches over 201 km/h, in the air it reaches speeds of about 305 km/h, with a range of about 450 miles. The hybrid propulsion system allows the use of both automobile and aviation fuel.

The price is about $170,000, making the model affordable for private pilots. Recent tests have confirmed the controllability and performance of the scheme in various modes.

AeroMobil 5.0 (Slovakia)

The AeroMobil 5.0 is equipped with a hybrid motor, modern navigation systems and vertical start capability. In flight, the speed reaches about 200 km/h, on the road – about 160 km/h. The machine was demonstrated at air shows, where test flights confirmed the stability of operation when changing modes.

The deliveries are aimed at customers who plan inter-city flights and international routes. The cost is several million dollars due to the complex design, expensive electronics and certification requirements.

XPeng X2 (China)

XPeng X2 is an electric two-seater aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing, oriented for urban routes. Its maximum speed is about 130 km/h. Its advantages are compact size, low noise level and maneuverability in dense buildings. The use of lightweight composites and active safety systems makes the X2 a suitable candidate for urban air mobility services.

The design is designed for easy maintenance and integration into the existing transportation network, reducing costs for air cab operators and corporate fleets.

ASKA A5 (USA)

ASKA A5 combines vertical and short takeoff capabilities. The machine is designed for four passengers, the maximum speed in the air is about 150 mph. The flight range, depending on the mode, is 150-250 miles. The development is focused on regional routes and family trips between cities.

The device has already been demonstrated at exhibitions, including CES. The volume of pre-orders exceeded 50 million dollars, which indicates a high interest of the market. The manufacturer relies on compliance with environmental standards and gradual completion of certification procedures.

For reference. VTOL – vertical takeoff and landing; these vehicles can use small sites without a full runway. STOL – short takeoff and landing; they need a small runway but carry more payload. Gyroplane – a rotorcraft with a rotor that rotates by airflow rather than an engine, which simplifies the design and increases safety at low speeds.

Advances in technology and updated certification standards are gradually transforming flying cars from concepts into real products. In the coming years, such cars will start appearing on the roads and in the sky, offering a practical alternative between ground transportation and flight.