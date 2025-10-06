Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are already getting ready for release

The first smartphones in Xiaomi’s 17T series – 17T and 17T Pro – have appeared in the IMEI database, hinting at an imminent global launch. According to insiders, the company plans to release them in February 2026.

Recall, just the other day was the release of the Xiaomi 15T series, but the company decided not to delay the release of the next generation of smartphones. The global version of the Xiaomi 17T is registered under model number 2602DPT53G, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro is 2602EPTC0G and 2602EPTC0R. According to preliminary reports, the Xiaomi 17T will be equipped with a Dimensity 8500 processor, while the Pro version will be equipped with the new Dimensity 9500 processor. Both smartphones will run on HyperOS 3 and will be among the first global devices with this system.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi 17s Pro and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are being prepared in parallel for the Chinese market, but only the Ultra is expected to make its way outside China along with the 17T lineup. Probably, more detailed specifications will be known in the coming weeks.