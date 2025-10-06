Epic Games is giving away two unusual games for free

This week, Epic Games Store, the largest gaming store, announced a giveaway of two games. Gamers can get Firestone, a role-playing clicker, and Nightingale, an open-world survival game, for free.

“Firestone is a relaxed casual idle RPG where you assemble a team of heroes and watch them automatically fight and bring rewards. Even when you’re busy doing other things. There’s no pressure. Just progress, loot – and maybe the occasional dragon,” from Firestone’s description.

“Nightingale is an open-world crafting and survival game featuring adventures in the mysterious and dangerous Realms of the Fairies. As a brave traveler through the Realms, you will defeat terrible enemies, survive in adverse conditions, and build cunning estates in the stunning fantasy world of Gaslamp,” from the description of Nightingale.

Titles have quite a few positive reviews and feedback on Steam. You can get the games on your account until the evening of October 9.