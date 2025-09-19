Following Monobank: Viber launches its store right in the app

Rakuten messenger Viber is introducing a new feature that will radically change its role in the market. The company is launching its own marketplace, turning a familiar communication app into a full-fledged platform for interacting with local businesses. This move is reminiscent of monobank’s strategy, which also integrates various services directly into its app, creating an entire ecosystem for the user.

A new tab called “Marketplace” will appear in the Viber mobile app in place of the former “Useful” section. With this feature, users will be able to quickly find and interact with local businesses – from beauty salons and restaurants to medical centers and stores.

Users will be able to search for businesses by name or category, as well as view personalized recommendations. A catalog of goods or services will be available in each business profile, which will make it possible to get acquainted with the offers without going to third-party sites.

One of the key advantages will be the ability to chat directly with business representatives without revealing your phone number. If the user provides access to geolocation, Viber will automatically show the nearest businesses, updating the list as they move.

The service will be launched in stages over several weeks. Businesses can connect to the marketplace by creating a free profile, and in the future Viber promises to expand the functionality for more effective interaction with customers.