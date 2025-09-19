Epic Games Store is giving away two games for free at once

If your work week has been too long and you’re tired of the routine, it’s time to take advantage of Epic Games Store’s offer. This week, the gaming platform presents its users with two very different, but exciting games that will help to distract and reset your mind.

The current selection includes Project Winter – a multiplayer survival simulator, where a group of players must survive in the harsh conditions of a snowstorm. The main intrigue is that there is a traitor hidden among the team, whose goal is to prevent the rescue and destroy the rest of the participants. This game will be a great option for those who like dynamic adventures similar to the popular Among Us and Mafia.

The second free-to-play game, Samorost 2, offers a completely different experience. It is a surreal indie odyssey from Amanita Design, a studio known for the cult game Machinarium. The plot tells the adventures of a gnome who tries to rescue his dog kidnapped by aliens. Unusual graphics, unique design and stress-free gameplay make Samorost 2 the perfect choice for fans of leisurely and quirky adventures.

The giveaway will run until September 25. After that, the Epic Games Store will give users the 2D action game Eastern Exorcist, so it’s worth not delaying to pick up your free games this week.