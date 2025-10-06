Xbox’s future in doubt: Microsoft reverses course on cloud gameplay

Microsoft’s plans for the next generation of Xbox consoles have been in an uncertain state. Although the company has already officially announced the future console, the internal strategy may undergo drastic changes.

This was reported by a well-known insider SneakersSO at the NeoGAF forum, who has previously repeatedly revealed reliable data about Microsoft’s transition to a multiplatform approach. According to him, in the coming years, the company plans to focus on releasing games for different platforms and develop the direction of cloud gaming, which is becoming increasingly popular in the world.

“Perhaps some OEM partner will take over the production of Xbox-branded devices, but after the loss of confidence in the brand, we should not count on it. In addition, Microsoft is likely to complete the reorientation of its division to cloud services,” said SneakersSO.

Journalist Tom Warren of The Verge has confirmed that an insider does indeed have reliable information about the inner workings of Xbox Division.

However, Microsoft has officially denied rumors about abandoning consoles. In a commentary for Windows Central, a company representative assured that the corporation is “actively investing in the development of its own future devices”, which are created directly inside Microsoft. The company also advised to pay attention to the partnership with AMD, which could be key for the next generation Xbox.

Recall that Microsoft has recently been criticized after raising prices for Xbox consoles and Game Pass subscription. Experts believe that the corporation is looking for new ways of development, as its service models have not yet brought the expected results.

Despite the conflicting statements, one thing is clear: the Xbox ecosystem is going through a period of transformation, and the coming years could determine whether the brand remains among the leaders of the gaming industry or finally moves to the cloud.