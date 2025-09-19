Apple has released iOS 26 and immediately warned: your iPhone can get hot

Apple has officially introduced a stable version of the iOS 26 operating system, which is already available for installation on almost 30 iPhone models. This update brings significant changes to the interface and functionality, but the manufacturer warns users in advance about possible inconveniences at the initial stage.

Apple notes that the software and hardware of their devices are developed together, which ensures high performance. However, immediately after installing iOS 26, users may notice that their iPhone starts to run out of power and heat up faster. The company assures that this is a “normal” phenomenon. It is due to the fact that after the update, the device performs a number of resource-intensive tasks in the background: indexing files for search, downloading new resources, and updating applications. This process requires additional computing power, which leads to a temporary increase in temperature and battery drain.

After the background processes are completed, the stability of the device should be restored. At the same time, Apple warns that some users may experience a slight impact on overall performance and battery life as the new system features require more power.

Key innovations in iOS 26

The iOS 26 update, which was first presented at WWDC 2025, brings significant changes, among other things:

Liquid Design: a complete change in the appearance of the interface, which can evoke different emotions in users.

a complete change in the appearance of the interface, which can evoke different emotions in users. Dynamic lock screen: now you can dynamically resize the clock and controls.

now you can dynamically resize the clock and controls. Apple Intelligence: integration of new artificial intelligence features that expand the capabilities of devices.

integration of new artificial intelligence features that expand the capabilities of devices. The new Games app.

Apple emphasizes that updating the operating system is one of the most important steps to ensure stable and secure operation of the device. In addition to new features, iOS 26 also fixes bugs found in previous versions, which increases the reliability of the device as a whole.