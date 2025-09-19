Redmi Note 15 unveiled officially: the people’s mid-tier

Xiaomi has officially announced the Redmi Note 15 lineup, consisting of the base model, Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+. In this article, let’s take a look at the basic Note 15.

The younger Redmi Note 15 model gets a 6.77-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3200 nits. A fingerprint scanner is embedded in the screen for convenience.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset with 6/8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone comes with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. On the back, there is a 50MP main camera with Light Fusion 400 sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the resolution of the selfie camera is 8MP.

A 5,800mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 45W and 18W reverse wired charging is responsible for battery life. The smartphone also offers IP66 waterproofing, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC, infrared sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and 5G support.

The Redmi Note 15 is available in midnight black, sky blue, and star white colors with prices starting at 999 yuan ($140) for 6/128GB.