Samsung Galaxy S25 FE powered by Exynos 2400 and bigger battery is out

On September 4, Samsung held another Galaxy Unpacked presentation. One of the main novelties presented was the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone – the most affordable model in the flagship Galaxy S series.

The new smartphone retains the recognizable design that Samsung has been using in its smartphones for the past few years. It has a flat screen and back, as well as flat metal frames. The recognizable feature of having camera lenses without an obvious “island” on the back of the smartphone is also in place. Like the company’s other flagships, the gadget has received IP68 water and dust protection, as well as Gorilla Glas Victus+ glass to protect both the screen and the back.

Galaxy S25 FE has a 6.7-inch screen – the same as the Galaxy S25+. However, due to thicker frames around the screen, the overall dimensions of the novelty became a bit larger. The screen itself is a bit inferior to those used in older models. It retains support for 120 Hz and HDR10+, but the resolution and brightness have become lower. It’s 1080 × 2340 pixels and a peak 1900 nits of backlighting instead of 2600 nits versus 1440 × 3120 on the Galaxy S25+. The display is also made with a simpler LTPS technology, which makes it only have two modes available: 60Hz and 120Hz. At the same time, other devices in the Galaxy S25 lineup have LTPO screens, so their frequency can vary between 1-120 Hz. Theoretically, because of this, the Galaxy S25 FE display may consume a bit more power.

The performance of the novelty was also a bit lower than other flagships. It received an Exynos 2400 chip, which was used in last year’s Galaxy S24, and 8 GB of RAM, which is combined with a 256 or 512 GB storage. Meanwhile, when compared to the previous-generation Galaxy FE, the new version gets a larger 4,900mAh battery. The smartphone supports wired charging at up to 45W and wireless charging at 25W, and also features reverse wireless charging technology.

The Galaxy S25 FE runs fresh Android 16 with Samsung’s proprietary One UI shell. In addition to the usual features, the new Galaxy is also equipped with a full set of AI features familiar from the company’s other flagships. These include both the Google Gemini-based features available on many Android models like Circle and Find and My Day, as well as Samsung’s own proprietary features that are part of the Galaxy AI suite:

ProVisual is an AI-based image processing algorithm;

AI Zoom;

AI editor and Sketch to Image;

customized AI filters;

“Quick edit” with AI to create short clips;

“Removing Noise” from AI.

Also, like all other flagships in the Galaxy S25 series, the new Galaxy S25 FE should get at least seven years of updates to newer versions of Android.

The set of cameras of the novelty is almost identical to the Galaxy S25+ model and includes the main module with optical stabilization and a resolution of 50 MP, ultra-wide-angle with a resolution of 12 MP and a zoom camera with a resolution of 8 MP. The latter has a 3x optical zoom lens and optical stabilization.

How much does it cost

Notably, the price of the Galaxy S25 FE for the US is unchanged from the last generation model at $649.

Features of Samsung Galaxy S25 FE