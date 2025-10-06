HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro has been spotted online before release

Insider photos of the yet-to-be-announced HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro in three body colors have appeared on Weibo. The images revealed in detail the design of the back panel and the updated camera unit of the flagship camera phone.

The images show the gadget in white, black and orange colors. It is equipped with a round camera unit, which is clearly larger than the current model. The layout of the image sensors also differs.

According to unofficial information, all devices of the new series will be equipped with Kirin 9030 processor. The Pro version, according to the source, will support 100W charging function, while the power supply of the base model will be 66W.

Another difference between the versions of the smartphone will be the main 50MP camera sensor: its size in the Mate 80 Pro will be 1/1.3″, and in the Mate 80 – 1/1.5″. Of the features of the Mate 80 Pro+ and RS models, only the name of the main sensor is known – HUAWEI SmartSens 590 (50 MP).

The preliminary date of presentation of novelties is October 21, but it has not yet been officially confirmed.