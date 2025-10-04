WhatsApp will have nicknames like Telegram

Messenger WhatsApp, which for many years worked exclusively through linking to phone numbers, will soon allow the creation of unique usernames. According to WABetaInfo, the company is already testing a system for pre-reserving @-usernames so that users can borrow the desired nickname in advance.

A similar feature has long been implemented in competitors like Telegram. In the code of WhatsApp’s test builds, we found rules for names: they cannot start with “www”, letters must be present, only lowercase Latin letters, numbers, dots and underscores are allowed. This should bring names to a uniform format and reduce the risk of “trash” accounts.

A separate item for name reservation will appear in the app’s settings, even if the function itself is not yet activated. This approach should help users protect their nickname in advance from scammers and cybersquatters.

The developers have not yet officially announced the date of implementation of the new feature. However, the very fact that the reservation system is being prepared suggests that support for user nicknames may appear in the near future.