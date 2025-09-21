Scientists have come up with a way to “glue” human bones together

Chinese scientists have presented an innovative solution that could revolutionize traumatology. This is a special medical glue called Bone-02, which is capable of joining bone fragments in minutes, completely eliminating the need for traditional metal plates and screws.

Scientists came up with the idea of creating a new material after studying oysters, which have a unique ability to firmly attach to underwater surfaces. The development, called Bone-02, allows bone fragments to be glued together in just 2-3 minutes.

The main advantage of the new adhesive is that it is biodegradable and fully absorbed by the human body. This saves patients from having to undergo repeated surgeries to remove the implants, which significantly reduces rehabilitation time and the overall burden on the healthcare system.

If subsequent studies confirm the effectiveness of the development, this innovative adhesive has the potential to replace traditional surgical methods and become the new standard in the treatment of complex fractures, making the recovery process faster, safer and less traumatic.