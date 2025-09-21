Aircraft rescue cushions: engineers unveil innovative AI-based safety system

Engineers from BITS Pilani have developed a unique safety system for airplanes that aims to fundamentally change the approach to saving passengers during emergency landings. The project, called Project REBIRTH, uses artificial intelligence technology and external airbags to minimize the consequences of an inevitable disaster.

The system is activated automatically when the aircraft descends below 914 meters and detects a critical situation. At that moment, external cushions consisting of layers of Kevlar and non-Newtonian fluid are deployed around the fuselage. These cushions inflate in just two seconds, absorbing the impact energy during a hard landing and reducing the impact force on the aircraft by more than 60%.

The artificial intelligence in this system monitors key flight parameters, including speed, altitude, engine status and pilot actions. If the engines are working, the AI uses thrust reversal for braking, and if they fail, it automatically activates the gas engines to stabilize the aircraft.

Engineers have already created and successfully tested a 1:12 scale prototype in computer simulations. The next stage will be the testing of full-size models. The developers plan to make the system compatible with both new and existing airplanes, which could significantly improve the safety of air travel in the future.