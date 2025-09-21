Toyota unveils BYD Han competitor with software from Huawei

The GAC-Toyota joint venture has unveiled the bZ7 sedan, which the company claims marks a new stage in Toyota’s electric strategy. Designed specifically for the Chinese market, this electric vehicle is intended to compete with recognized leaders such as the Tesla Model S and BYD Han L.

The new sedan has impressive dimensions – its length is 5130 mm, making it one of the largest in its segment. The exterior of the bZ7 shares common features with the new Toyota Camry and Crown models.

Ecosystem and innovation

The bZ7 is positioned as the most technologically advanced electric car in Toyota’s history. It will be the brand’s first model to receive Xiaomi’s Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem. This will allow drivers to control smart home functions directly from the car’s multimedia system screen or from their smartphone. In addition, the sedan has a lidar installed on the roof, which will be used in the operation of the next-generation Momenta 6.0 intelligent driving system.

The technical “stuffing” is also created in partnership with Chinese technology giants. The electric car is equipped with engines from Huawei and runs on the HarmonyOS operating system. The power of the base version is 282 hp, and the top speed is limited to 180 km/h.

According to preliminary reports, the bZ7 electric car will start at $28,000, making it an attractive proposition in the market.