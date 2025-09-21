Huawei is preparing a cheap analog of Galaxy Flip

Huawei, according to insider Digital Chat Station, is preparing to release a successor to its most affordable foldable smartphone. The new model, rumored to be called Nova Flip S, is intended to consolidate the brand’s position in the segment of foldable devices.

According to preliminary reports, the device will be available in several memory versions: with 12GB of RAM and storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, as well as 1TB. Buyers will be able to choose the smartphone from six colors: pink, white, blue, black, sand and green.

The novelty is expected to run the HarmonyOS 5.0 operating system. Among other technical specifications that are mentioned in insider sources:

Display: 6.94-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and optional external screen.

6.94-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and optional external screen. Processor: updated Kirin 8-series chip.

updated Kirin 8-series chip. Cameras: main camera with two sensors of 50MP each.

main camera with two sensors of 50MP each. Battery: the battery capacity will be around 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging up to 66W.

According to preliminary information, the estimated price of the Huawei Nova Flip S will be around 5,000 yuan, which is equivalent to about $700. Although an official presentation date has not yet been announced, given the growing number of leaks, the announcement could take place in the coming months.