The perfect smartphone 2025: what’s the minimum you need today?

Choosing a smartphone in 2025 has become a complex quest. The market is overflowing with hundreds of models with a multitude of characteristics, and marketing promises are often confusing. However, there are objective criteria that help to distinguish a modern device from an outdated one. We have broken down the necessary minimum that a smartphone should have in order to meet the requirements of today.

Memory: at least 6/128 GB

RAM (Random Access Memory) is a key factor in performance. While 4GB of RAM is still available, it is no longer enough to comfortably run multiple applications simultaneously. To avoid slowdowns and ensure stable multitasking, you should choose models with 6GB of RAM or more.

The situation is the same with internal memory (ROM). Photos, videos and apps are taking up more and more space. 64GB is no longer the standard and can quickly run out. That’s why 128GB ROM has become the new minimum, providing enough storage for most users.

Screen: Full HD+ and high frequency

The display is the main interface for interacting with your smartphone, so its quality is crucial. Today, Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400 pixels) is the standard even for budget devices, guaranteeing a clear image.

Refresh rate is also important. 90 Hz has become the “unspoken” standard for smooth scrolling, while 120 Hz provides even more pleasant animation. Smartphones with 60 Hz are already considered obsolete.

Processor: choose the right chip

The performance of a smartphone directly depends on its “heart” – the processor. Among the actual chipsets of 2025 we can highlight:

MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series: these processors offer high performance, 5G support and good power efficiency. They are the backbone of most modern devices.

these processors offer high performance, 5G support and good power efficiency. They are the backbone of most modern devices. MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate: a reliable option for everyday tasks and simple games.

But you should avoid outdated models that are still on the market, such as Unisoc T603/T612 and MediaTek Helio G85/G88. Their power is sufficient only for basic tasks, and they cannot provide comfortable work with modern applications and games.

Camera and battery

Camera quality is a subjective parameter that depends on software processing and personal preferences. Before buying, you should look at examples of photos and videos taken with a particular model.

As for the battery, the 5000 mAh capacity is the gold standard, which provides at least one day of battery life. Many models also offer a larger capacity, such as 6000 mAh, which will be an advantage for active users. Support for fast charging is also a must.

Additional features

A modern smartphone should support NFC for contactless payments – this has already become a mandatory feature even in budget models. You should also pay attention to the material of the case and the presence of moisture protection ( IP53/IP54 standard will protect from splashes, and IP68 will allow you to immerse the device in water).

To summarize, in 2025, a smartphone should have a minimum of 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, a high-quality Full HD screen with 90 Hz and a battery of 5000 mAh. These are the basic specs that will guarantee a comfortable use of the device for the next few years.