New products from Xiaomi: insider reveals details and prices of future devices

Well-known insider Sudhanshu Ambhore published a list of gadgets that Xiaomi is preparing to present in the near future on the global market, as well as their likely prices. The presentation of novelties is expected to take place on September 24.

According to an insider, the Xiaomi 15T lineup will come in two variants:

The Xiaomi 15T with 12/256GB of storage will cost 649 euros .

with 12/256GB of storage will cost . Xiaomi 15T Pro with a similar amount of memory is priced at 799 euros.

Apart from the flagship smartphones, the company is expected to unveil a variety of other devices. Among them:

Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet with 6/128 GB configuration at a price of 349 euros .

with 6/128 GB configuration at a price of . The Watch S4 smart watch (41 mm) in three price options – 149, 169 or 219 euros, depending on the strap material.

(41 mm) in three price options – depending on the strap material. OpenWear Stereo Pro headphones for 149 euros .

for . Smart Camera C701 smart home camera for 60 euros .

for . TheRobot Vacuum 5 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, which will be priced at 899 euros.

If the information is confirmed, Xiaomi will offer a wide range of new gadgets in different price segments, continuing its strategy of expanding its ecosystem of devices for smart home and personal use.