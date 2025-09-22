“Smartphone tormentor” tested the iPhone 17 Pro for durability and surprised himself

Famous blogger Zach Nelson, better known as the “smartphone torturer”, conducted a series of traditional tests to check the durability of Apple’s new flagship iPhone 17 Pro. He studied the design of the device and came to unexpected conclusions.

According to Nelson, the smartphone has a very attractive design. It features a one-piece anodized aluminum body and has a hardness of 9 on the Mohs scale, making it one of the toughest devices on the market (only diamond is harder). At first glance, this should provide complete invulnerability to scratches.

However, as the blogger pointed out, there is a certain nuance. The anodizing process has a weak point – sharp transitions. In the case of the iPhone 17 Pro, it concerns the protrusion of the camera module. The protective slot in this place is not ideally held, and it is easy to damage it, for example, with keys. That’s why Zach Nelson doesn’t recommend carrying the iPhone 17 Pro in your pocket without a case.

Despite this, the new smartphone showed excellent results in the bend test. It is impossible to break it with your hands, which indicates the overall high strength of the design. In general, the iPhone 17 Pro turned out to be surprisingly reliable, but like any other flagship, it needs protection to maintain its perfect appearance.