Vectis stealth drone: Lockheed Martin prepares a response to competitors

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works division has unveiled its latest development, the Vectis low-observable unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This Group 5-class drone is positioned as a high-performance “companion” for fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35, as well as for future aircraft in the NGAD program. Rather than wait for a formal contract from the Pentagon, the company decided to speed up the process, planning to complete development and flight testing in just two years.

This approach is obviously an attempt by Lockheed Martin to bypass bureaucratic procedures and directly demonstrate to the Pentagon its readiness to meet the urgent needs of the US Air Force for highly survivable guided drones. According to company representatives, the main components for the Vectis have already been ordered, and assembly of the first prototype is actively underway.

Technology for modern warfare

Skunk Works engineers emphasize that Vectis is not a disposable drone, but a multifunctional combat platform capable of operating in conditions of strong air defense opposition. The main emphasis in the design is placed on high survivability and stealth. According to preliminary data, the device is made on the aerodynamic scheme “flying wing”, inheriting the experience of iconic projects such as the F-117 and RQ-170.

The military will be able to quickly adapt the drone to different missions thanks to a fully open, modular architecture that meets the latest U.S. Department of Defense standards. This will allow for rapid payload changes, from precision strike and electronic warfare to reconnaissance and target designation.

Experts believe that Vectis is Lockheed Martin’s direct response to the success of competitors General Atomics and Anduril, whose platforms have already been selected by the Air Force in the first phase of the U.S. program for the development of guided drones. In addition, the emergence of Vectis comes amid growing demands for such devices in conflict regions, where the ability of a drone to operate autonomously, without communications or GPS signal, is becoming critical.

Developers say the project’s success could dramatically change the balance of power in future air campaigns, as the new UAV is a highly effective yet cost-scalable tool.