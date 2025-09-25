Sony unveiled the Pulse Elevate: premium wireless speakers for gamers with 3D Audio support

Sony unveiled its new gamer-focused audio system, the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, during the recent State of Play event. The new product combines the company’s signature recognizable design with advanced acoustic technology and broad compatibility.

Pulse Elevate speakers are designed to deliver the most realistic gaming sound possible. They feature flat “studio” drivers and separate subwoofers. While detailed specifications have not yet been disclosed, Sony says the system will allow users to hear games exactly as their creators intended.

A key benefit for PlayStation 5 console owners is support for Tempest‘s proprietary 3D AudioTech technology. Surround sound is activated when Pulse Elevate is connected to the PS5 via the included USB adapter, immersing players in a dynamic and multi-dimensional audio experience.

In addition to quality sound, the device offers advanced functionality for communication:

Intelligent Microphone: The speakers have a built-in microphone with AI noise canceler , allowing you to use voice chat without the need for additional headsets.

Controls and EQ: A built-in volume control and EQ function is available to fine-tune the sound to your own preferences.

Pulse Elevate is compatible not only with PS5 and PlayStation Portal, but also with PC, and thanks to Bluetooth support it can be used as a regular wireless speaker. The start of sales of the novelty in black and white colors is scheduled for 2026. The price of the device will be announced later.