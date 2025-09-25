Ukrainian company Innoware opened an office in Dubai

Ukrainian company Innoware, Microsoft Partner since 2002, announced the official opening of its representative office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This decision is part of Innoware’s strategy for global growth. The opening of the UAE office is also in line with Microsoft’ s global strategy to build cloud and AI capabilities in the Middle East.

Maryana Grudzinskaya has been appointed Head of Innoware’s UAE office. Her key task is to implement digital transformation projects for companies in the Middle East region. Her activities will focus on implementing Microsoft ecosystem technology solutions and providing further support for these solutions.

According to Innoware CEO Dimitri Popinaco, the company’s presence in the UAE underscores the company’s intentions for long-term growth and enhancing customer efficiency and competitiveness through the latest enterprise management systems.