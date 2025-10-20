realme has named the smartphones that will be the first to get UI 7 powered by Android 16

The realme brand has officially confirmed that the first devices with the new realme UI 7 shell will be the realme GT 8 series flagships, with the global rollout of the update starting in November.

In China, the stable version of realme UI 7 will first appear on the realme GT 7 Pro, GT 7, GT 5 Pro, Neo 7 Turbo and GT Neo 6 models. It will reach the realme GT 5 240W, Neo 7x, realme 14 Pro and 14 Pro+ in December, and realme 15, 13 Pro, 12 Pro and the realme V70 and V60 series in January 2026. Distribution will be staggered by region.

The realme UI 7 shell itself has been redesigned with glass visual effects and soft light transitions. Icons, control center and dynamic wallpapers have been updated, and the new Flow Light Engine provides smooth animation and stable frame rate.

In addition to visual improvements, realme UI 7 is optimized for multitasking and gaming: Flow Accelerator technology improves responsiveness in six scenarios, reducing latency.

The global release of realme UI 7 is expected on the day of the realme GT 8 Pro premiere, and a detailed international schedule will be revealed in November.