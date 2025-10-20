Redmi Watch 6 will get a new case and 24 days of battery life

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the release of Redmi Watch 6, an updated smartwatch. They will be presented on October 23 along with the Redmi K90 Pro Max smartphone.

Judging by the posters, the novelty received an updated design, a larger 2.07-inch AMOLED display with bezels of only 2 mm and a solid aluminum body. Redmi promises a significant improvement in battery life while keeping the focus on an affordable price.

Redmi Watch 6 will be presented in three colors: Misty Blue, Classic Black and Moonlight Silver. The blue version combines a silver frame with a light-colored strap, the black model looks strict and universal, and the silver-white model is designed for a lighter and more sophisticated style.

The watch runs on HyperOS 3 operating system and supports notifications, smart home control and some third-party apps. Claimed battery life is up to 24 days on a single charge.

The price hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to be close to the Redmi Watch 5’s starting price of around 599 yuan, or $84.