Intel Core i5-14400F та AMD Ryzen 5 7500F порівняли в сучасних іграх

GSMinfo12.10.2024
Intel Core i5-14400F та AMD Ryzen 5 7500F порівняли в сучасних іграх

Протестували чіпи на ПК із флагманською відеокартою GeForce RTX 4090 у 10 вимогливих іграх.

Тестування проводилося в роздільній здатності 2K.

Ось результати:

  1. Starfield – 99 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 91 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  2. Forza Horizon 5 – 234 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 236 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  3. CS 2 – 367 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 434 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  4. God of War Ragnarok – 232 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 223 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  5. CYBERPUNK 2077 – 96 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 93 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  6. Ghost of Tsushima – 149 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 154 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2 – 137 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 142 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  8. Horizon Forbidden West – 150 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 149 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  9. Hogwarts Legacy – 61 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 63 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
  10. The Witcher 3 – 82 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 77 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).

Висновок – чіпи приблизно рівні, як за ціною, так і за продуктивністю. Тому нічия.

