Intel Core i5-14400F та AMD Ryzen 5 7500F порівняли в сучасних іграх
Протестували чіпи на ПК із флагманською відеокартою GeForce RTX 4090 у 10 вимогливих іграх.
Тестування проводилося в роздільній здатності 2K.
Ось результати:
- Starfield – 99 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 91 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- Forza Horizon 5 – 234 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 236 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- CS 2 – 367 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 434 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- God of War Ragnarok – 232 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 223 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- CYBERPUNK 2077 – 96 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 93 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- Ghost of Tsushima – 149 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 154 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 137 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 142 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- Horizon Forbidden West – 150 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 149 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- Hogwarts Legacy – 61 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 63 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
- The Witcher 3 – 82 fps (Intel Core i5-14400F), 77 fps (AMD Ryzen 5 7500F).
Висновок – чіпи приблизно рівні, як за ціною, так і за продуктивністю. Тому нічия.
