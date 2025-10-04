Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will learn how to hide content on the screen

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature Privacy Display, which limits the visibility of the screen at side angles. This feature works similarly to physical screen protectors, allowing you to see the image only when looking directly at it, while preventing others from peeking over your shoulder. Samsung has implemented this feature programmatically – and more importantly, it can be turned on or off at will.

The feature was first discovered in the One UI 8.5 code and is described as follows: “Limits the visibility of the screen at side angles to protect your privacy in public places”.

User X under the nickname Ach posted screenshots showing how Samsung plans to implement the feature. There will be an Auto Privacy toggle in settings that will automatically activate Privacy Display in crowded public places, from elevators to public transportation. It will also be possible to customize a schedule to turn the feature on and off. In addition, the user will be able to specify applications that will automatically activate Privacy Display when launched.

Apparently, the feature can darken not the entire screen, but only certain elements – for example, a pop-up message or a picture-in-picture window. It will also be possible to protect images in the gallery that contain confidential information or are marked as protected. PIN, password, and picture key interfaces can also be hidden with this feature.

An additional mode called “Maximum Privacy” reduces screen brightness when Privacy Display is activated to make content even less visible to others.

Although the feature was found in the One UI 8.5 code, it will require hardware support to work.

According to Ach, it will only be available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This means that even after upgrading to One UI 8.5, older models won’t get the feature. Given Samsung’s history with exclusive screen technology for the Ultra lineup, it’s unlikely that other models in the S26 series will get Privacy Display.