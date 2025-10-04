OnePlus 15 will be unveiled in November

OnePlus is gearing up for the international launch of OnePlus 15, which will take place as early as November 13. On this day, the smartphone will be presented not only for the global market, but also separately for India. The Chinese release is expected a little earlier – in October.

The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This is the top-end processor unveiled last week, and it will be the main feature of the future flagship. The design of the device has already been revealed by the brand, but the rest of the specs are still being kept secret.

OnePlus is expected to reveal more details about the device’s cameras, display and fast charging in the coming weeks. For now, the publication is fueled by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 benchmarks, where the new chip demonstrates a serious power increase compared to its predecessor.