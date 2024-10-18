Hardnews
Intel Core i7-9700K та Core i3-14100F порівняли в сучасних іграх
Порівняння проводилося на ПК із флагманською відеокартою GeForce RTX 4090 і 32 ГБ оперативної пам’яті.
Результати в 1080p на відео:
І в текстовому варіанті:
- Silent Hill 2 Remake – 117 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 105 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- God of War: Ragnarök – 150 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 157 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- Спадщина Хогвартса – 54 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 47 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- CYBERPUNK 2077 – 66 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 63 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- Ghost of Tsushima – 142 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 127 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- Forza Horizon 5 – 175 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 170 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- Starfield – 80 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 72 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – 69 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 65 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 113 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 119 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
- Horizon Forbidden West – 115 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 124 fps (Intel Core i7-9700K).
Сучасний недорогий ЦП Intel виявився швидшим, ніж один із найдорожчих процесорів свого часу.
Читай нас в Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter