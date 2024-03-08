Hardnews

Intel Core i3-14100F порівняли з Core i9-10900K в сучасних іграх

08.03.2024
Чіпи порівняли в популярних іграх на ПК із відеокартою GeForce RTX 4090 і 32 ГБ ОЗП.

Свіжий процесор тестували в парі з оперативною пам’яттю DDR5, старий – з ОЗП DDR4.

Результати в 1080p:

  • Hogwarts Legacy – 56 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 54 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).
  • CYBERPUNK 2077 – 72 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 91 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 111 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 113 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).
  • Starfield – 67 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 90 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).
  • Forza Horizon 5 – 208 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 202 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – 111 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 151 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator – 69 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 64 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).
  • The Witcher 3 – 66 fps (Intel Core i3-14100F), 66 fps (Intel Core i9-10900K).

Висновок – в іграх старий топовий процесор все ж таки кращий за сучасну модель початкового рівня.

