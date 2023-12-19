i9-14900K порівняли з i9-9900K в сучасних іграх

У Testing Games з’ясували, як змінилася продуктивність топових процесорів Intel за 5 років.
Тестування проводилося на ПК з топовою відеокартою GeForce RTX 4090 і 32 ГБ ОЗП типу DDR5-6000.
Ось, на що можна розраховувати в роздільній здатності 1080p:
- Starfield – 82 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 136 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- CYBERPUNK 2077 – 79 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 133 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora – 194 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 234 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- The Witcher 3 – 65 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 107 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Спадщина Хогвартса – 54 к/с (Intel Core i9-9900K), 82 к/с (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 124 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 168 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Forza Horizon 5 – 206 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 327 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Hitman 3 – 160 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 277 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – 47 fps (Intel Core i9-9900K), 77 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
Висновок – Intel Core i9-14900K набагато швидший. Розкрити потеценіал GeForce RTX 4090 зі старим топовим ЦП Intel Core i9-9900K не вийде.
Читай нас в Google News, Telegram, Facebook та Twitter