Intel Core i5-14600K, Core i7-14700K та Core i9-14900K порівняли в сучасних іграх

09.12.2023

Автор YouTube-каналу Testing Games з’ясував, наскільки хороші сучасні процесори Intel в іграх.

Тестування проводилося на ПК із флагманською відеокартою GeForce RTX 4090 і 32 ГБ оперативної пам’яті.

Результати в 1080p:

  • Starfield – 135 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 148 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 151 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
  • CYBERPUNK 2077 – 116 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 126 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 128 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
  • Спадщина Хогвартса – 76 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 81 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 83 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – 176 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 185 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 187 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
  • Forza Horizon 5 – 236 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 255 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 259 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
  • Hitman 3 – 265 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 279 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 282 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 – 72 к/с (Intel Core i5-14600K), 77 к/с (Intel Core i7-14700K), 79 к/с (Intel Core i9-14900K).
  • The Witcher 3 – 97 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 104 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 105 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).

Висновок – Intel Core i7-14700K і Intel Core i9-14900K в іграх практично рівні. А ось Intel Core i5-14600K істотно слабкіший за обох.

