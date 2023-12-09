Intel Core i5-14600K, Core i7-14700K та Core i9-14900K порівняли в сучасних іграх

Автор YouTube-каналу Testing Games з’ясував, наскільки хороші сучасні процесори Intel в іграх.
Тестування проводилося на ПК із флагманською відеокартою GeForce RTX 4090 і 32 ГБ оперативної пам’яті.
Результати в 1080p:
- Starfield – 135 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 148 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 151 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- CYBERPUNK 2077 – 116 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 126 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 128 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Спадщина Хогвартса – 76 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 81 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 83 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 176 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 185 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 187 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Forza Horizon 5 – 236 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 255 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 259 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Hitman 3 – 265 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 279 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 282 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 – 72 к/с (Intel Core i5-14600K), 77 к/с (Intel Core i7-14700K), 79 к/с (Intel Core i9-14900K).
- The Witcher 3 – 97 fps (Intel Core i5-14600K), 104 fps (Intel Core i7-14700K), 105 fps (Intel Core i9-14900K).
Висновок – Intel Core i7-14700K і Intel Core i9-14900K в іграх практично рівні. А ось Intel Core i5-14600K істотно слабкіший за обох.
