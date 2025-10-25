Softnews
Windows 10 та 11 порівняли в сучасних іграх на GeForce RTX 5090
Операційні системи Windows 10 22H2 і Windows 11 25H2 порівняли в іграх. Тестування проводили на ПК з топовою відеокартою GeForce RTX 5090 і найкращим ігровим процесором AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
Результати в 1080p:
- Forza Horizon 5 — 326 fps (Windows 10), 331 fps (Windows 11).
- Dying Light The Beast — 334 fps (Windows 10), 335 fps (Windows 11).
- CYBERPUNK 2077 — 162 fps (Windows 10), 158 fps (Windows 11).
- Ghost of Tsushima — 261 fps (Windows 10), 268 fps (Windows 11).
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — 102 fps (Windows 10), 104 fps (Windows 11).
- Horizon Forbidden West — 199 fps (Windows 10), 199 fps (Windows 11).
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II — 254 fps (Windows 10), 252 fps (Windows 11).
- CS2 — 326 fps (Windows 10), 331 fps (Windows 11).
- Mafia: The Old Country — 704 fps (Windows 10), 715 fps (Windows 11).
- God of War: Ragnarök — 122 fps (Windows 10), 123 fps (Windows 11).
- The Last of Us Part II — 314 fps (Windows 10), 316 fps (Windows 11).
Висновок — різниці між Windows 10 і Windows 11 майже немає.