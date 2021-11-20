Названо претендентів на звання кращої гри 2021

Організатори найпрестижнішої нагороди ігрової індустрії The Game Awards оголосили номінантів на звання найкращої гри 2021 року. На головний приз цього разу претендують Deathloop, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart та ResidentEvilVillage. Повний список номінантів виглядає так:





Найкраща постановка:

DeathloopIt Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Найкраща підтримка:

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Найкраща незалежна гра:

12 хвилин

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Найкращий незалежний дебют:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Найкраща розповідь:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts

Найкращий художній стиль:

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Найкраща музика:

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Найкращий дизайн звуку:

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

ResidentEvilVillage

Returnal

Найкраща акторська робота:

Еріка Морі (Алекс Чень, Life is Strange: True Colors)

Джанкарло Еспозіто (Антон Кастільо, Far Cry 6)

Джейсон Е. Келлі (Кольт, Deathloop)

Меггі Робертсон (Леді Димитреску, Resident Evil Village)

Озіома Акага (Джуліана, Deathloop)

Гра, що справила найбільший вплив:

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Найкраща підтримка спільноти:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Найкраща мобільна гра:

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Найкраща VR/AR-гра:

Hitman III

I Expect You To Die

Lome Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Найкращий екшен:

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Найкраща пригода:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Найкраща RPG:

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlen Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Найкращий файтинг:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Найкраща сімейна гра:

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together

Найкраща спортивна гра/перегонка:

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels

RidersRepublic

Найкращий симулятор/стратегія:

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Age of Empires

Кращий мультиплеєр:

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

KnockoutCity

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Найочікуваніша гра року:

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelba: Breath of the Wild II

Starfield

Найкраща кіберспортивна гра: