Названо претендентів на звання кращої гри 2021
Організатори найпрестижнішої нагороди ігрової індустрії The Game Awards оголосили номінантів на звання найкращої гри 2021 року. На головний приз цього разу претендують Deathloop, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart та ResidentEvilVillage. Повний список номінантів виглядає так:
Найкраща постановка:
- DeathloopIt Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Найкраща підтримка:
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Найкраща незалежна гра:
- 12 хвилин
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Найкращий незалежний дебют:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
Найкраща розповідь:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts
Найкращий художній стиль:
- The Artful Escape
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Найкраща музика:
- The Artful Escape
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- NieR Replicant
Найкращий дизайн звуку:
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- ResidentEvilVillage
- Returnal
Найкраща акторська робота:
- Еріка Морі (Алекс Чень, Life is Strange: True Colors)
- Джанкарло Еспозіто (Антон Кастільо, Far Cry 6)
- Джейсон Е. Келлі (Кольт, Deathloop)
- Меггі Робертсон (Леді Димитреску, Resident Evil Village)
- Озіома Акага (Джуліана, Deathloop)
Гра, що справила найбільший вплив:
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
Найкраща підтримка спільноти:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Найкраща мобільна гра:
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Найкраща VR/AR-гра:
- Hitman III
- I Expect You To Die
- Lome Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Найкращий екшен:
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Найкраща пригода:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Найкраща RPG:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlen Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Найкращий файтинг:
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Найкраща сімейна гра:
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokemon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together
Найкраща спортивна гра/перегонка:
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels
- RidersRepublic
Найкращий симулятор/стратегія:
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Age of Empires
Кращий мультиплеєр:
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- KnockoutCity
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
Найочікуваніша гра року:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelba: Breath of the Wild II
- Starfield
Найкраща кіберспортивна гра:
- Call of Duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
