Softnews

Названо претендентів на звання кращої гри 2021

20.11.2021
2 хв. на прочитання
Returnal

Організатори найпрестижнішої нагороди ігрової індустрії The Game Awards оголосили номінантів на звання найкращої гри 2021 року. На головний приз цього разу претендують Deathloop, It Takes Two, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart та ResidentEvilVillage. Повний список номінантів виглядає так:


Найкраща постановка:

Новини по темі
  • DeathloopIt Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Найкраща підтримка:

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Найкраща незалежна гра:

  • 12 хвилин
  • Death’s Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Найкращий незалежний дебют:

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Valheim

Найкраща розповідь:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts

Найкращий художній стиль:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Найкраща музика:

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant

Найкращий дизайн звуку:

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • ResidentEvilVillage
  • Returnal

Найкраща акторська робота:

  • Еріка Морі (Алекс Чень, Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Джанкарло Еспозіто (Антон Кастільо, Far Cry 6)
  • Джейсон Е. Келлі (Кольт, Deathloop)
  • Меггі Робертсон (Леді Димитреску, Resident Evil Village)
  • Озіома Акага (Джуліана, Deathloop)

Гра, що справила найбільший вплив:

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Найкраща підтримка спільноти:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Найкраща мобільна гра:

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

Найкраща VR/AR-гра:

  • Hitman III
  • I Expect You To Die
  • Lome Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Найкращий екшен:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry II
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Найкраща пригода:

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Найкраща RPG:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlen Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Найкращий файтинг:

  • Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Найкраща сімейна гра:

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokemon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  • WarioWare: Get It Together

Найкраща спортивна гра/перегонка:

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels
  • RidersRepublic

Найкращий симулятор/стратегія:

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Age of Empires

Кращий мультиплеєр:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • It Takes Two
  • KnockoutCity
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Найочікуваніша гра року:

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Legend of Zelba: Breath of the Wild II
  • Starfield

Найкраща кіберспортивна гра:

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Читайте GSMinfo в Google News
Наші новини такожо доступні в Telegram, Facebook,Instagram та Twitter


20.11.2021
2 хв. на прочитання

Новини по темі

Facebook

Розкрито механізм «торгівлі» людьми у Facebook

19.11.2021

В Україні стартував розпродаж ігор для PlayStation

19.11.2021
WhatsApp

Знайдено спосіб прочитати видалені повідомлення в WhatsApp

16.11.2021

Названо сім додатків, які потрібно терміново видалити зі смартфона

15.11.2021
Back to top button