RTX 5060 порівняли з Intel ARC B580 в сучасних іграх

03.12.2025
Intel ARC B580 порівняли з GeForce RTX 5060 в 10 іграх. Протестували 3D-прискорювачі на ПК з процесором AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D і 32 ГБ оперативної пам’яті.

Результати в 1080p:

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — 60 fps (Intel ARC B580), 74 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  2. Battlefield 6 RedSec — 71 fps (Intel ARC B580), 91 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  3. SILENT HILL f — 44 fps (Intel ARC B580), 46 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 — 75 fps (Intel ARC B580), 83 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  5. Horizon Forbidden West — 71 fps (Intel ARC B580), 82 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  6. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — 45 fps (Intel ARC B580), 56 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  7. Ghost of Tsushima — 72 fps (Intel ARC B580), 68 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  8. Dying Light The Beast — 69 fps (Intel ARC B580), 79 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  9. God of War: Ragnarök — 81 fps (Intel ARC B580), 113 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).
  10. The Last of Us Part II — 84 fps (Intel ARC B580), 95 fps (GeForce RTX 5060).

Незважаючи на більший обсяг відеопам’яті, ARC B580 відстає від RTX 5060 майже у всіх іграх.

