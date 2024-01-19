GeForce RTX 4070 порівняли з версією SUPER в сучасних іграх

Автор YouTube-каналу Testing Games з’ясував, наскільки RTX 4070 SUPER швидша за звичайну RTX 4070 в ААА-іграх.
Тестування проводилося на ПК із процесором Ryzen 7 7800X3D і 32 ГБ ОЗП типу DDR5-6000.
Результати в 2K:
- CYBERPUNK 2077 – 60 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 73 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Alan Wake 2 – 42 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 49 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Forza Horizon 5 – 135 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 160 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Starfield – 63 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 72 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 97 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 117 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- The Last of Us Part I – 76 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 89 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – 77 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 88 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora – 81 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 96 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Спадщина Хогвартса – 49 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 55 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
- Remnant 2 – 69 fps (GeForce RTX 4070), 79 fps (GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER).
Висновок – GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER є серйозним апгрейдом. Сенс в існуванні звичайної RTX 4070 у зв’язку з її появою втрачається.
